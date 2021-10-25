‘Dead2Red Cycling Race’ to kick off November 12

The ‘Dead2Red Cycling Race’ organised by Amman Road Runners will begin on November 12, according to a statement from Ayla Oasis Development Company (Photo courtesy of Ayla Oasis Development Company)

AMMAN — The “Dead2Red Cycling Race” organised by Amman Road Runners will begin on November 12, according to a statement from Ayla Oasis Development Company.

The seventh season of the race will begin at the Dead Sea region and end at Ayla on the Red Sea’s shores, with riders covering 200 kilometres in 10 hours.

So far, 150 cyclists from 13 countries have registered to participate in the event, with this number expected to rise as registration ends on Thursday, October 28.

The countries participating in addition to Jordan include: the UK, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, France, Sweden, the US, South Africa, Greece and Australia.

The race starts at the lowest point on earth (415 metres below sea level) up to sea level, providing a unique race for cycling enthusiasts, read the statement.

Ayla Oasis Development Company Managing Director Sahl Dudin shed light on the role that Ayla plays in organising and sponsoring sporting events aimed at achieving community development, capacity building and creating a healthy and active society.

The race, which starts at 5:30am on Friday, November 12, consists of several categories: Elite, road bikes, and open/mountain bike. Subcategories include individuals, the 3-rider team category, and the 5-rider team category.

Due to the pandemic and closures, the number of cycling enthusiasts in the Kingdom has increased, which has raised the competition in the seventh season of the race.

Organisers noted that the race is in line with government measures aimed at opening all sectors, highlighting coordination between all concerned authorities to adhere to the approved health protocols in time for the race.

The race is open to cycling enthusiasts of all ages and levels.