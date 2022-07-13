‘Address Me Objectively’: Media competition on rights of people with disabilities launched

AMMAN — Under the patronage of HRH Prince Mired, president of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD), the council on Wednesday launched a media competition titled “Address Me Objectively”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The competition aims at spreading awareness of the rights of persons with disabilities and motivating media professionals to address disability issues and priorities, in addition to spreading awareness among media professionals about dealing with disability issues from a human rights perspective.

The winners will be selected at the end of the competition, who will be announced winners on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3, 2021.

The competition includes sharing humanitarian stories and media reports related to the experiences and issues of persons with disabilities by submitting written, audio or visual media products as well as drama productions.

The competition’s terms and conditions include: Media products must be designed in accordance with the human rights approach, and competitors can use the Guide on Media Coverage of Issues of Persons with Disabilities as a reference, produced by the HCD.

The guide and the full list of terms and conditions can be found on the HCD website.

The conditions include use of rights terminology, refrain from addressing issues in a manner that may offend persons with disabilities and obtain the consent of the person with a disability if the story deals with a particular character.

To be considered as eligible, applicants must be residing in Jordan, regardless of nationality.

Submissions will be evaluated according to the accuracy of information, comprehensiveness and inclusion, style and approach of coverage or illustration, adoption of a human rights approach, use of supportive illustrative data and photos, modernity and innovation.

The arbitration will be conducted by a neutral committee of media professionals.

The deadline for submissions, which can be submitted to [email protected], is Monday, October 31, 2022.