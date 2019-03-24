‘187 pledges from 2019-2020 priorities underway'

AMMAN — The government on Sunday said that 187 of the pledges on its “2019-2020” agenda and priorities framework were translated into specific procedures, projects and initiatives for implementation over the next two years.

The government said in a press statement, carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra that the pledges were announced and specified in the priorities’ framework and within the available resources and finances at hand.

Many of those pledges are linked to 68 measurable performance indicators, including six global indices, the government added.

The framework prioritises improving Jordan’s ranking on the Rule of Law, Corruption Perceptions, the Global Competitiveness, Ease of Doing Business, World Happiness and Quality of Life indices, according to the statement.

The government also underlined that these pledges were set in line with His Majesty King Abdullah’s Speech from the Throne, based on three main concepts: the state of law, the productive state and the state of solidarity.

In order to ensure the real and actual implementation of these pledges, the government has developed financial estimates within the general budget for the current year and the next, in conjunction with the implementation of the work plans and projects and programmes carried out by all ministries and government institutions.

In order to assess the achievement of the pledges, the government stressed that it had launched a follow-up system with clear mechanisms for evaluation and performance monitoring.

All ministries and governmental institutions are committed to in the implementation process, the statement highlighted.

More so, these systems were set to facilitate progress and the realisation of desired results, the government said, adding the mechanisms in place were optimised to ensure the timely problem solving methodologies to support coordinated implementation across the government’s various departments and entities.

The government said it had formed multiple committees to carry out various specific tasks.

Of the 40 ministerial and technical committees formed, 18 have completed their tasks and 22 committees have yet to deliver results, due to nature of their assigned duties, which require time, and the fact that there no timeframe was set for completion.

The government said that committees are formed in order to ensure orderly institutional workflow and coordination, in order to facilitate joint tasks and duties, according to the statement.