Volkswagen Passat: Sensible, stylish and spacious saloon

A more comfortably sized and competitively priced largish mid-size saloon designed with the US and Middle East markets in mind and intended to take the fight directly to Japanese, American and Korean manufacturers competing in this segment, “our” Volkswagen Passat first deviated from the European market equivalent back in 2011 as a separate car.

Updated since in 2016 and again for the current model year, the Passat seems have a newfound sense of style, with the latest update largely consisting of a more thorough cosmetic refresh than the last revision.

Understated elegance

A German flavoured take on a once highly popular segment that has been ceding ground to high riding crossover SUVs, the Passat is nevertheless was a welcome reprise from ever more similar and over-populated various family crossover segments. Built in Volkswagen’s Tennessee plant in the US and with solid sense of design and cabin build, the Passat’s refreshed styling has found a more assertive and dramatic angle to its underlying design. Classier and more modern than it has ever been, the Passat, howeve, retains distinctly conservative and appealingly understated aesthetic.

More thoroughly restyled for 2020, the Passat gains a greater sense of dynamic tension and is aesthetically better resolved, with sharper edges and bonnet surfacing, and a more protruding grille with a heavier chrome treatment than before. Flanking its snoutier grill and above its more aggressive and angular bumper, the Passat’s new headlights are moodier, more complex and set seemingly deeper. At the rear, slimmer, sharper and more streamlined lights, integrated boot spoiler, integrated exhaust openings and wide spaced lettering all lend the Passat a sportier and more up-market appearance.

Refined and smooth

Under its more bulging and creased bonnet, the new Passat retains its predecessor’s drivetrain much unchanged. Well-proven, effective, un-stressed and less complex than the US market’s 4-cylinder turbo engine, the Middle East version’s carried over naturally-aspirated cast-iron block multi-point injection transverse 2.5-litre 5-cylinder engine is smooth, refined and progressive in delivery. With a well-suppressed and distant, but distinct and charismatic 5-cylinder engine note, the Passat’s engine drives the front wheels and is mated to a smooth shifting 6-speed automatic gearbox with tiptronic self-shifting mode to allow one to hold revs higher for sportier driving.

Well-insulated and refined, the Passat’s 5- cylinder engine produces 168BHP by 5,700rpm and 177lb/ft torque at 4,250rpm. This enables the large 4.9-metre long Passant to dash through the 0-100km/h benchmark in 9.2-seconds and onto a 190km/h top speed, and to return 9.4l/100km combined cycle fuel efficiency. Driven through a slightly heavy and long-travel throttle pedal for a smoother driving experience and unexaggerated inputs, one can easily dial in exact increments of power. On the road, the Passat has decent low-end responses, mid-range flexibility and is willing at top-end, if not quite a sports saloon.

Confident and comfortable

A natural long distance highway driver, the Passat is a smooth, comfortable and highly refined. Stable, committed and settled at speed, the Passat comparatively lower seating than an SUV and bigger glasshouse than many saloon rivals provides a more connected feel for the road, surroundings and other traffic. Forgiving over most imperfections if slightly firm over jagged low speed bumps owing to the driven Highline specification version’s low profile 235/4518 tyres, the Passat is settled on rebound and over crests and dips. On the road, it feels more controlled and buttoned down than many rivals.

Confident and happy to be hustled along at a quicker pace, the Passat feels reassuring, sure-footed, composed and grippy. A more agile car than its size suggests, the Passat turns-in quite tidy and eager, with well-weighted and direct, yet, slightly heavy and Germanic-feeling steering resistance. Not quite a sports saloon, the Passat is well-controlled but does lean slightly through corners. Adept through most corners and manoeuvrable on city streets, the Passat’s length and reassuring set-up with lots of rear grip, however, translate into a slight instinct for under-steer during hard driven manoeuvres through narrow and tight corners.

Spacious symmetry

Underwritten by numerous electronic safety systems, the well equipped Passat features electronic brakeforce distribution, adaptive airbags, and Post-collision Braking and Intelligent Crash Response systems, the latter which cuts the fuel pump, unlocks doors and turns on hazard lights after a crash severe enough to deploy airbags. Additionally, the Passat Highlight features Rear Distance Alert and Park Distance Control, and rear camera and blindspot alert systems. The Passat’s many creature comforts and infotainment features meanwhile include dual zone climate control, keyless entry, motion sensing boot release, sat nav and 8-way driver’s seat adjustability.

An attainable big saloon with a distinctly upmarket ambiance, the Passat’s cabin has a classy, understated, airy and uncomplicated, un-fussed feel and features user-friendly layouts and controls, symmetrical motifs and good quality plastics, textures and leathers, and includes a stylish frameless rear view mirror. Visibility is similarly good owing to a reasonably big glasshouse and level waistline, and allows one to manoeuvre in traffic and parking garages with confident ease. The Passat’s driving position is meanwhile comfortable, supportive and easily accommodates large and tall drivers. Rear seats provide generous legroom and decent headroom, cabin access is easy and boot space is good.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: 2.5-litre, cast iron block/aluminium head, transverse 5-cylinders

Bore x stroke: 82.55 x 92.71mm

Compression ratio: 9.5:1

Valve-train: 20-valve, DOHC

Gearbox: 6-speed automatic, front-wheel-drive

0-100km/h: 9.2-seconds

Maximum speed: 190km/h

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 168 (170) [125] @5,700rpm

Specific power: 67.7BHP/litre

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 177 (240) @4,250rpm

Specific torque: 97Nm/litre

Fuel consumption, combined: 9.4l/100km

Fuel capacity: 70-litres

Length: 4,910mm

Width: 1,835mm

Height: 1,472mm

Wheelbase: 2,803mm

Curb weight: 1,450kg (est.)

Headroom, F/R: 972/960mm

Legroom, F/R: 1,077/993mm

Shoulder room, F/R: 1,445/1,447mm

Luggage capacity: 568-litres

Steering: Electric-assisted rack and pinion

Turning circle: 11.1-metres

Brakes, F/R: Ventilated discs/discs

Suspension, front: MacPherson strut/four-link coil springs, stabiliser bar

Tyres: 235/4518