Volkswagen Passat: Classy, conservative, confident and comfortable

First launched in 2011 as a slightly larger but more affordable model for US and Middle East markets, the Volkswagen Passat ran concurrent with a separate European model bearing the same nameplate. Revised and updated slightly in 2016 and 2019, it has perhaps never been as appealing as now. At the end of its production run, but still listed as a current model locally, the Passat’s uncomplicated, un-pretentious and comfort-oriented character is refreshingly honest and unambiguous as many big mid-size saloon segment rivals become ever flashier and over-stated.

Understated appeal

Sleek and modern with subtly sporting styling sensibilities, including a gig grille, chiselled side character line and somewhat arcing and low roofline, the Passat however doesn’t present itself as anything more than a big spacious and comfortable saloon. Comfortable in its own skin, the Passat is not a car that tries to straddle segments or pretend to follow passing fads. Classy, conservative and up-market in design and appointment without over-reaching, the Passat instead focuses on the basics of what a good family saloon should be.

Understated in its aesthetic, the Passat’s last refresh tweaked its design to be subtly more athletic and better resolved. Gaining sharper edges and more defined bonnet surfacing, the re-styled Passat also features a snoutier, more protruding grille with an increased use of chrome. Either side of its wide grille, the Passat features deeper set and more dramatic headlights, in addition to a sportier and more angular bumper treatment. Looking more up-market, the revised model also features slimmer and more streamlined rear lights, and integrated boot spoiler and exhaust ports.

Proven and progressive

Eschewing more complicated turbo-charging or hybrid systems as is prevailing preference in its class, the single Passat drive-line option offered in the region is instead a reliably proven naturally-aspirated 2.5-litre 5-cylinder engine with less fashionable, but reliable multi-point fuel injection system and durable cast iron block. With a well-suppressed but charismatic 5-cylinder engine note, it develops 168BHP by 5,700rpm and

177lb/ft torque at 4,250rpm, which propels its estimated 1,450kg through 0-100km/h in 9.2-seconds and onto 190km/h, while returning 9.4l/100km combined cycle fuel efficiency.

Smooth, refined and progressive in delivery, the Passat makes progress at a fair pace, and is responsive at low revs and versatile in mid-range, where it pulls confidently on inclines. Willing all the way to redline, its engine’s linear delivery and heavy, long-travel throttle pedal allow for smoother driving and for one to accurately increase power and revs without jerky or over-sensitive responses to throttle inputs. Front-driven through a smooth shifting 6-speed automatic gearbox, shifts are well-timed if not particularly swift, while tiptronic self-shifting allows for more driver involvement.

Smooth stability

Designed with American and Middle East markets in mind, the Passat places great emphasis on comfort, with its ride quality being a more compliant take on the typically firm and stable German car characteristic. Noticeably suppler than many European Volkswagen offerings, the Passat felt at home on pocked, cracked and bumpy roads. A comfortable long distance cruiser with great noise, vibration and harshness isolation, the Passat’s forgiving suspension rates meanwhile allow it to glide over imperfect highways, even with lower profile 235/4518 tyres.

Stable at speed and comfortable over imperfections, the Passat’s handling has a certain European flavouring, with a tidy turn-in and well-weighted steering. Cornering lean is evident but well-controlled, with its suspension seemingly tuned for firmer lateral control and more absorbent vertical movement. Confident, if not especially nimble on brisk, narrow winding roads, the Passat could do with slightly firmer compression control over fast, sudden deep dips. Meanwhile, its instinct is for understeer if driven too fast into sharp narrow corners, but electronic stability systems quick put things right.

Understated and up-market

Manoeuvrable through B-roads and busy city streets for a long car, the Passat’s relatively airy glasshouse and level waistline meanwhile offers good visibility. Optional rear camera, blindspot alert and Rear Distance Alert and Park Distance Control systems additionally allow for more confidence on busy streets. With plenty of mechanical road-holding, the Passat’s various standard and optional safety features however include electronic brakeforce distribution, adaptive airbags, and Post-collision Braking and Intelligent Crash Response systems, which cut the fuel pump, unlocks doors and turns on hazard lights after a crash.

A classy yet discrete and attainable saloon with plenty of comfort, the Passat’s upmarket interior is understated, uncomplicated and conservatively sensible. With user-friendly and layouts and controls, symmetric style and good quality materials, its driving position is meanwhile comfortable, supportive, and well-suited for large and tall drivers. Rear passengers enjoy generous legroom and above average headspace, while a large boot accommodates 568-litres. Standard and optional equipment meanwhile include dual zone climate control, keyless entry, motion sensing boot release, sat nav and 8-way driver’s seat adjustability.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: 2.5-litre, cast iron block/aluminium head, transverse 5-cylinders

Bore x stroke: 82.55 x 92.71mm

Compression ratio: 9.5:1

Valve-train: 20-valve, DOHC

Gearbox: 6-speed automatic, front-wheel-drive

0-100km/h: 9.2-seconds

Maximum speed: 190km/h

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 168 (170) [125] @5,700rpm

Specific power: 67.7BHP/litre

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 177 (240) @4,250rpm

Specific torque: 97Nm/litre

Fuel consumption, combined: 9.4l/100km

Fuel capacity: 70-litres

Length: 4,910mm

Width: 1,835mm

Height: 1,472mm

Wheelbase: 2,803mm

Curb weight: 1,450kg (est.)

Luggage capacity: 568-litres

Steering: Electric-assisted rack and pinion

Turning circle: 11.1-metres

Brakes, F/R: Ventilated discs/discs

Suspension, front: MacPherson strut/four-link coil springs, stabiliser bar

Tyres: 235/4518

Price, on-the-road: From JD37,700