Renault Logan 1.6L: Well-packaged people’s car

Developed by and sold under Renault’s Romanian Dacia subsidiary in European markets and marketed as the Renault Symbol in some international markets, the Renault Logan — as it is dubbed in Jordan and elsewhere — was conceived with developing markets firmly in mind.

A well-packaged, reliable, tough and uncomplicated compact car with a good level of useful amenities and plenty of comfort, the Renault Logan delivers an affordable and user-friendly motoring experience that is well-attuned to driver needs, driving conditions and economics in developing markets.

Defined design

Based on the same platform that underpins the Dacia and Renault Sandero hatchback and Stepway compact crossover models, the Logan is instead packaged as a saloon car, as is popular with more conservative tastes in many of the car markets it is aimed at. First launched in 2004, and followed up with a second generation model back in 2012, the long-running current Logan was discreetly face-lifted in 2016 and soldiers on in many markets even as a third generation successor was launched in other markets in recent months.

A minimalist and angular traditional three-box saloon in its first iteration, the second generation Renault Logan is, however, a more modern design with greater attention to style and aesthetics. With more assertive and heavily browed headlights, the second generation Logan features a more muscular body surfacing treatment including domed bonnet, prominent sills and more defined wheel-arches and rear haunches for a sportier and wider look, despite narrow and tall dimensions. To that end, the Logan also features a short, pert and high-set rear deck with built-in boot-lid spoiler.

Eager and efficient

Offered with a broad range of engine options including small turbo, turbo diesel and LPG and flex-fuel compatible versions for various markets, the Logan instead receives a more traditional, less complicated and naturally-aspirated 1.6-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine for Middle East markets. A familiar and effective engine, the Logan’s 1.6-litre develops 110BHP at 5,750rpm and 109lb/ft torque at 3,750rpm, and is capable of propelling its estimated 1,081kg mass through 0-100km/h in around 11-second and onto an estimated 170km/h top speed, and returns frugal 6.5l/100km combined cycle fuel efficiency.

A better breathing double overhead camshaft 16-valve design than previous firt generation 8-valve models, the second generation Logan is livelier, and more versatile on the road. Confident and responsive to throttle input from standstill, it is progressive through revs and in power and torque delivery, and remains eager to redline. Driving the front wheels through a 4-speed automatic gearbox, the Logan’s gear ratio spread may be more limited than other Renaults fitted with continuously variable transmission, but is nevertheless more rewarding to drive.

Smooth and responsive

With defined gears rather than ever-shifting ratios, the Logan’s smooth gearbox allows for greater driver involvement in choosing what gear best works for different situations, but a fifth gear would have been a welcome addition to even better exploit available output for performance, flexibility and efficiency. That said, the Logan is well served with its smooth 4-speed auto, and is responsive to throttle input in down-shifts, and is refined at cruising speeds, where the Logan is reassuring, smooth and stable in its road manners.

Easy to manoeuvre and responsive through back roads and in town, the Logan feels nimble and agile in tight confines, with its low weight, quick and communicative steering, independent front suspension and comparatively narrow 185/65R15 tyres providing good tactility. Meanwhile, its long wheelbase and pliant tires make it comfortable and refined for long stretches. Supple over most lumps, bumps and cracks, the Logan’s ride quality well-absorbs road imperfections, and delivers settled vertical control over crests and dips. Front disc and rear drum brakes are meanwhile effective and provide good feel.

Unpretentious comfort

Tidy turning into corners, the Logan’s light steering and relatively narrow tyres provide decent road feel, feedback, texture and grip limits before under-steer sets in if pushed too hard in or at too severe an angle. Through corners the Logan has good lateral grip, and body roll is relatively well controlled. Meanwhile, with front-wheel-drive, low weight, comfortable suspension and moderately high 145mm ground clearance, the Logan is well set-up for poorly paved developing market roads and modest, dry, out of town dirt roads, when necessary.

Tall and with a relatively big glasshouse, the Logan is well-packaged with good visibility, good front and decent rear headroom, and generous 510-litre luggage capacity. Unpretentious yet pleasant inside, it features clear and user-friendly controls and instrumentation. Materials are meanwhile of good quality and texture for a value-oriented car.

A practical car with good driving position adjustability, the Logan features a front arm rest, split folding rear seats and useful equipment, including reversing sensors, camera and 7-inch screen, climate control, 7-inch, dual airbags, Isofix latches and emergency brake assistance.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: 1.6-litre, transverse 4-cylinders

Valve-train: 16-valve, DOHC

Gearbox: 4-speed auto, front-wheel-drive

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 110 (111) [81] @5,750rpm

Specific power: 68.8BHP/litre

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 109 (148) @3,750rpm

Specific torque: 92.6Nm/litre

0-100km/h: approximately 11-seconds (estimate)

Top speed: approximately 170km/h (estimate)

Fuel consumption, combined: 6.5l/100km (estimate)

Fuel capacity: 50-litres

Length: 4,354mm

Width: 1,733mm

Height: 1,529mm

Wheelbase: 2,635mm

Track, F/R: 1,496/1,486mm

Overhang, F/R: 825/894mm

Unladen weight: 1,081kg (estimate)

Ground clearance: 145mm

Headroom, F/R: 900/869mm

Shoulder room, F/R: 1,387/1,389mm

Elbow room, F/R: 1,415/1,434mm

Luggage volume: 510-litres

Suspension, F/R: MacPherson struts/torsion beam

Steering: Power-assisted rack and pinion

Brakes, F/R: Ventilated discs/drums

Tyres: 185/65R15