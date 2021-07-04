Helping your child make informed choices

By Dr Kamal ‘Akl

Consultant Paediatrician

and Paediatric Nephrologist

An often underestimated player in influencing a child is advertisements. In my profession, I see the adverse effects some advertisements can have on a child’s health.

Advertisements show up in magazines, social media, mobile phones, computers and on television. While advertisements’ positive aspect includes being a useful source of information, the negative aspects outweigh the good.

Children are a vulnerable consumer group. Before the age of seven, a child cannot identify false persuasive content in advertisements. This is why children’s exposure to ads early in life influences their food preferences. It’s no coincidence that food and beverage advertisers include popular figures and cartoon characters in their ads.

Excess sugar intake can lead to diabetes, tooth decay, heart disease, bad cholesterol and fatty liver. The types of food and drinks advertised are mainly junk food, including salty food without nutritional value. Psychological, emotional and developmental problems may also develop as a result of a poor diet.

Obesity

Some beverage advertisements promote products rich in refined sugars, such as sweetened juices, which contribute to obesity. Regular junk food consumption tends to make one feel hungry all the time. One study found that banning fast food advertisements resulted in a 17 per cent drop in childhood obesity. An unhealthy diet compounded with the damaging effects of physical inactivity due to COVID-19, increases the risk of severe illness, especially in obese children.

Brain

The effect of junk food on the memory centre in the brain impacts learning capabilities.

Drinking sweetened juices and regularly indulging in refined carbohydrates, processed meat, French fries, highly processed food, white bread, most pizzas, cookies, ice cream, sweetened breakfast cereals and doughnuts gradually kill brain cells and impair the generation of new brain cells. Some of these foods are delicious, but consuming them in excess comes at a price. Such foods may contribute to learning problems at schools.

Advice for parents

•Not listening to your child if the advertised product is not good for their health and wellbeing

•Decreasing your child’s exposure to television and encouraging active play

•Setting out to expose your child to ad-free shows

•Educating your child regarding advertisements; discussing which ones are good and which have flaws

•Instead of banning junk food altogether, allow your child to consume such foods in moderation

Reprinted with permission from Family Flavours magazine