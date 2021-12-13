Bentley Continental GT: Inter-Continental Luxury Missile

Bentley’ all-new opening gambit in its modern Volkswagen group era when first launched in 2003, the Continental GT was a smaller, more concisely packaged and sportier grand touring coupe packed with the then latest tech and engineering. A far cry from massively opulent Bentleys of past, the Continental GT became the British manufacturer’ defining contemporary model and in its third generation is a refocused, more advanced and overtly sportier car that that carves out a more distinctive brand character and design language.

Charismatic and contemporary

Debuting in 2018, the latest Continental GT is similar in size and style, but notably different from immediate predecessors in its use of a new platform and fresher, more stylised look and better resolved detailing, surfacing and profile to imbue a greater gravitas and air of luxury. With a heightened sense of ostentatious occasion, the new Continental’s position and brief might remain the same, but it is more athletic in character, design and engineering, with a wider, lower and more rearward stance.

Trading its predecessors’ modified Audi-derived platform, the new Continental instead employs a more rear-oriented four-wheel-drive platform derived from the current Porsche Panamera. More luxurious in profile with its longer bonnet, longer wheelbase and shorter front overhang, the new Continental’s A-pillars meanwhile sit further back from the wheel-arches to further enhance this indulgent demeanor. Additionally, the new Continental better resolves Bentley’s current signature design of using larger inner and smaller outer front lights. At the rear, slim oval new lights are meanwhile more charismatic and classy.

Sophisticated brute

Powered by a more powerful, efficient, and smoother incarnation of Bentley’s contemporary four bank twin-turbocharged 6-litre W12 engine, the GT develops 626BHP at 6,000rpm and

664lb/ft torque throughout a wide and versatile 1,350-4,500rpm band. Large in displacement but comparatively compact in packaging, the GT’s signature W12 drives all four wheels via a slick and quick-shifting 8-speed automated dual-clutch gearbox, and now features a dual mass flywheel, rather than torque converter. Utilising stop/start and cylinder de-activation technology, fuel consumption is meanwhile reduced to 12.2l/100km, combined.

An epic engine, the GT’s improved 12-cylinders motivate its substantial 2,244kg mass with effortless muscularity. Blasting from standstill with resolute traction, the 0-100km/h dash is brutally dispatched in 3.7-seconds and 0-160km/h in 7.8-seconds en route to a continent-shrinking 333km/h maximum. Responsive from stationary to swift, with quick-spooling turbos, the indefatigable GT is fast and flexible throughout. Soothingly silent when cruising, its acoustics harden to a well-cloaked but heavier, bass-laden urgency as revs and load increases. With deep torque reservoirs, it meanwhile punches through air resistance with disdainful ease.

Tenacious tourer

Developing tenaciously high road-holding levels on low traction surfaces and through corners, the GT’s huge staggered 265/40ZR21 front and 305/35ZR21 rear tyres dig hard into tarmac, while its intuitive four-wheel-drive system apportions power where needed. Better balanced than its predecessor, the Continental’s weighting may still be 55 per cent front-biased, but, its four-wheel-drive is conversely more rear-biased. Diverting up to 38 per cent power to the front wheels normally, the GT delivers unexpected weight-belying nimble cornering agility, especially in ‘sport’ mode, with just 17 per cent power sent forward.

A technological showcase with advanced driver assistance and safety system, it is however the Continental GT’s sophisticated suspension system that most impressed in delivering both supple ride comfort and confidently committed handling and stability. Underpinned by double wishbone front and multilink rear suspension, the GT’s adaptive air springs and continuous damping control meanwhile provide a silky smooth ride that irons out most imperfections, yet seamlessly adjusts and adopts a sportier, more settled profile with weight defying turn-in response and cornering body control.

Opulent Chariot

Every inch true to its name abbreviated from “grand touring”, the GT is a thoroughly luxurious, comfortably cosseting, powerfully versatile and confidently composed high speed, long distance personal luxury chariot. More than just an Autobahn express, the GT avails itself admirably through twisting roads, with vice-like four-wheel-drive road-holding and 48v powered active anti-roll bars that intuitively deliver comfort over imperfections, or taut body roll control, as required. Highly reassuring, the GT’s effortless performance, sure-footed confidence and broad comfort zone make it deceptively swift.

Luxuriously appointed, the Continental GT’s lavish cabin features elegantly designed quality quilted leathers, woods and real metals, and extensive safety, convenience and infotainment equipment and tech. Indulgent inside and with a hunkered down, comfortably adjustable and supportive driving position, it meanwhile features logical layouts and exquisite attention to details – including organ stop vent controls. Rear seats meanwhile add practicality, but are not particularly spacious, while a 358-litre boot adequately accommodates weekend luggage for two, but is limited by an above floor spare tyre.

Specifications: Bentley Continental GT

Engine: 6-litre, twin-turbo, in-line W12-cylinders

Bore x stroke: 84 x 89.5mm

Compression ratio: 10.5:1

Valve-train: 48-valve, DOHC

Gearbox: 8-speed automated dual clutch, four-wheel-drive

Ratios: 1st 5.966; 2nd 3.235; 3rd 2.083; 4th 1.42; 5th 1.054; 6th 0.841; 7th 0.678; 8th 0.534

Final drive, F/R: 3.130/3.154

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 626 (635) [467] @6,000rpm

Specific power: 105.2BHP/litre

Power -to-weight ratio: 279BHP/ton

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 664 (900) @1,350-4,500rpm

Specific torque: 151.2Nm/litre

Torque-to-weight ratio: 401Nm/ton

0-100km/h: 3.7-seconds

0-160km/h: 7.8-seconds

Top speed: 333km/h

Fuel economy, combined: 12.2-litres/100km

CO2 emissions, combined: 278g/km

Fuel capacity: 90-litres

Length: 4,850mm

Width: 1,954mm

Height: 1,405mm

Wheelbase: 2,851mm

Track, F/R: 1,672/1,664mm

Aerodynamic drag co-efficient: 0.29

Headroom, F/R: 1,018/933mm

Boot capacity: 358-litres

Unladen weight: 2,244kg

Weight distribution, F/R: 55/45%

Suspension, F/R: Double wishbones/multilink, adaptive air suspension, 48V active anti-roll bars

Steering: Electric-assisted variable ratio

Turning circle: 11.51-meters

Brake discs, F/R: Ventilated discs, 420 x 40mm/380 x 30mm

Brake calipers, F/R: 10-/4-pison

Tyres, F/R: 265/40ZR21/305/35ZR21