Baby sleep — tricks & tips

It’s never too early or too late to foster good sleep habits in your baby and ultimately help yourself get some much needed rest as well! Here’s how to prepare your baby for better sleep with this sleep-time routine.

Bath time

• Prepare everything you need beforehand

• Drop the shampoo and soap bottles in the warm bath water so they will warm up

• Always check the bath water temperature with your elbow; don’t only depend on the thermometer

• During the first months, start with washing your baby’s body first, dry your baby and then wash baby’s head

• A bath supporter is very useful

• When your baby can sit (around six months), use a non-slip bathtub and use bath support combined with an extra non-slip bathmat. This is very helpful for safety

• Always keep your baby within arm’s reach; never leave your baby unattended

• An easy-pour rinse cup helps keep shampoo and water out of your baby’s eyes during hair washing

• Make bath time a special time; add bath toys, bubbles and sing too!

• Make sure to rinse off or wash (not just dry) all the toys used in the bath

Changing baby’s nappy

• Warm your clean hands before changing your baby

• As baby gets older, it will be difficult to control his movements. Keep his hands busy with an attractive toy (sounds, shapes) that is suitable for his age

• Don’t leave your baby unattended even for a second; prepare all the changing items needed before you start (keep it all in a basket)

Sleep time

• Stay flexible. No single approach will work with all babies all the time or even all the time with the same baby. Do whatever you can to make your baby sleep happily; don’t let your baby cry-it-out. My first baby liked me to swing him in my arms until he fell asleep while my other baby slept on his bed with calm music

• Make a routine every night (bath, last feed, massage, sleep)

• Getting enough sunlight during the day for your baby can improve baby’s sleep at night

• Massage your baby gently before sleep

• Dim the lights

• Reduce noise

• Sing to your baby

• Use a rocking chair

• Start bedtime stories

Staying asleep

• Make sure your baby is not hungry. If you are breastfeeding, you can pump your milk for the last feed and give it to baby with a bottle. This will ensure that your baby will drink all your milk without taking a bit of it at the breast and then falling asleep before filling its tummy up.

• Burp your baby well before sleeping

• Create the right bedroom temperature and humidity and check your baby’s hands and feet. If they’re cold, put on a blanket; if they’re hot, remove the blanket

• Don’t add anything to baby’s milk bottle (rice, cereal, rice water)

• Relieve teething pain

• Hug your baby (sometimes they wake up and just need a hug) Rechange the nappy if it’s wet

• Clear baby’s nose

•Remove airborne irritants

• If your baby uses a pacifier, keep an extra one handy nearby in case your baby wakes up and you can’t find it

• Lay baby nearby especially during the first six months. Put baby in a small crib next to you as the baby will smell your scent and sleep well

• Raise your baby’s head if baby has a cold and runny nose. Baby will breathe much better

Shush!

There is no need to walk on your toes or to worry about normal household sounds as most babies won’t wake up. However, do be aware of sudden loud noises which may awaken your sleeping baby

*The content has been adapted for Family Flavours from Razan Rousan’s book Tiny Tips

