Ageing successfully

By Ruba Al Far , Family Flavours - Mar 08,2020 - Last updated at Mar 08,2020

Our society is obsessed with age and almost points out all the negatives of ageing. I work with anti-ageing products in my profession, yet I find every age has its beauty and ageing is a mindset.

Live well to age well!

Ageing gracefully is largely a consequence of our earlier health and self-care habits, yet we tend to neglect these until we reach our 40s or 50s. I focus on three areas for successful ageing:

• Outer appearance and what the mirror is telling you

• Health concerns and what your body is telling you

• Mindset transformation and what your mind is telling you

Improving our outer appearance

• Using sunblock

• Using anti-ageing serum and creams

• Always moisturising our skin; it’s our biggest organ so we need to keep it hydrated

• Drinking two to three litres of water daily — studies show that those who stay hydrated daily look younger

• Using hair masks and good treatments to improve brittle hair

• Metabolism tends to slow down with age, often leading to weight gain. So, at least 20 minutes of exercise a day will improve metabolism and improve your mood, too!

• Checking with your doctor if you have a major concern

Improving our health

• Making your health a top priority. Scheduling regular doctor visits can help identify problems early when your chances for treatment and cure are better

• If you are pre or in menopause, checking with your gynaecologist to help you reduce symptoms

• Maintaining a healthy weight as you age. Studies show that midlife weight gain significantly increases the risk of developing obesity-related diseases

• Doing strength or resistance training as loss of muscle mass comes with ageing

• Keeping your blood glucose and cholesterol levels under control

• Doing mental and memory exercises

Improving our mindset

• Accepting our age with a positive attitude

• Maintaining meaningful relationships and surrounding ourselves with positive people

• Avoiding negative people as much as possible

• Being proud of our life story that includes loved ones and our adversities and achievements

• Spending quality time with friends and family

• Engaging in activities you enjoy

• Keeping our spirits high

• Having a good time with our children; their enthusiasm is contagious

I believe that our “health age” (how well we age) matters more than our actual physical age. You can look your best at any age, inside and out!

By Ruba Al Far

Pharmacist

Reprinted with permission from Family Flavours magazine