UniHouse to launch OET exams

Aows Dargazali of UniHouse recently attending the OET Annual Forum in London, England. Mr. Dargazali met with Sujata Stead, CEO of OET (Pictured), and Professor Tim McNamara, Developer of the OET test, to discuss the implementation of OET in Jordan for the first time.

AMMAN- UniHouse, a British company which operates one of the two IELTS test centres in Amman, will soon launch the Occupational English Test (OET) at its location in Jubeiha.

OET is an international English language test for the healthcare sector, which is approved by governments, immigration, universities and colleges for visas, migration, study, registration and work. It covers a wide range of healthcare professions, including: dentistry, dietetics, medicine, nursing, occupational therapy, optometry, pharmacy, physiotherapy, podiatry, radiography, speech pathology, and veterinary science.

This is the first time the exam will be available in Jordan, and it is an invaluable resource for healthcare professionals looking to study or work abroad.

OET is recognised by regulatory healthcare bodies in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, the UK and Ireland. The exam insures professionals are able to communicate effectively with English-speakers while delivering healthcare.

UniHouse expects to begin opening registration for the OET exam as of October 2018. An official announcement will be made on their website, www.unihouse.com.jo.