RJ adjusts Amman-Aqaba schedule to connect with Amman-London flight

AMMAN — Royal Jordanian (RJ) on Monday announced its new connecting flights from London Heathrow to Aqaba, where Jordan’s second international airport is situated, via the capital Amman, according to an RJ statement.

The step is “to provide a more convenient connection time in Queen Alia International Airport for the passengers travelling onboard RJ from London Heathrow to Aqaba”, the statement said. This operation will be run on Saturdays.

The daily scheduled flight from London Heathrow Airport to Amman’s Queen Alia International Airport takes off at 16:05 and lands in Amman at 23:05; passengers can then fly to Aqaba on Saturday at 1:15am and arrive there at 2:10 am. This operation will take place between March 31and June 30, 2017, and from September 15 to December 31, 2017.