You are here
Real estate trading reaches JD1.5b in Q1 2017
By JT - Apr 05,2017 - Last updated at Apr 05,2017
AMMAN — Real estate trading during the first quarter of 2017 amounted to JD1.505 billion, 6 per cent lower than the JD1.604 billion recorded during the same period of 2016, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Wednesday.
The Department of Lands and Survey (DLS) said that the north Amman land registration directorate ranked first with a trading volume amounting to JD307 million, followed by the Amman land registration directorate at JD210 million, followed by the west Amman land registration directorate at JD177 million and fourth came south Amman land registration directorate at a trading volume of JD156 million.
Amman's land registration directorates and the main centre acquired 72 per cent of the total trading with a total of JD1.87 billion.
Revenues in the first quarter of this year stood at JD78.5 million, 5 per cent less than the JD82.7 million in the same period last year, Petra reported, adding that real estate sales to non-Jordanian investors in the first three months of 2017 stood at 632 transactions, 479 were for apartments and the rest for land, at an estimated value of JD88.7 million.
Regarding nationalities, Iraqis ranked first in investment volume value, which stood at JD31.7 million, followed by the Saudis at JD30.5 million and the Lebanese at JD5.7 million. As for Syrians, they ranked fourth with a JD5.2 million investment volume.
Related Articles
Real estate trading volume in the first ten months of 2014 went up by 21 per cent, the Department of Lands and Survey (DLS) said in its monthly report.
AMMAN — Real estate trading during 2015 declined by 2 per cent, to JD7.6 billion compared to JD7.76 billion recorded during 2014.The reducti
AMMAN — Real estate trading during the first six months of 2015 amounted to JD3.42 billion, 11 per cent lower than the JD3.84 billion record
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Apr 06, 2017
Apr 06, 2017
Apr 05, 2017
Apr 05, 2017
Opinion
Apr 05, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment