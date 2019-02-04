Non-Jordanian ownership at the ASE reaches 51.6%

AMMAN — The total value of shares bought by non-Jordanian investors in January was JD26.3 million, representing 29 per cent of the overall trading value, while the value of shares sold by the same bracket amounted to JD 26.1 million, according to the ASE website.

Subsequently, net non-Jordanian investment in January reflected an increase by JD0.2 million, compared with a decrease by JD7.3 million during the same month of 2018.

Arab investors’ purchases during the first month of this year totalled JD5.4 million, or 20.7 per cent of the overall purchases by non-Jordanians, while the value of non-Arab purchases amounted to JD20.9 million, constituting 79.3 per cent of the total purchases.

Arab investors’ sales amounted to JD22.9 million, 87.8 per cent of non-Jordanians total sales, while the value of non-Arab sales amounted to JD3.2 million, representing 12.2 per cent of the total sales by non-Jordanians.

Non-Jordanian investors' ownership in companies listed at the ASE by the end of January represented 51.6 per cent of the total market value, 36.8 per cent for Arab investors and 14.8 per cent for non-Arab investors.

At the sector level, the non-Jordanian ownership in the financial sector is 56.2 per cent, while in the service sector, it is 18.3 per cent, and in the industrial sector is 61.9 per cent, according to the ASE website.