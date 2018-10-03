You are here
Murad, El Wakil examine ways to foster Jordanian-Egyptian economic ties
By JT - Oct 03,2018 - Last updated at Oct 03,2018
AMMAN — President of the Amman Chamber of Commerce Issa Murad and Chairman of the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce Ahmed El Wakil on Wednesday discussed means to strengthen Jordanian-Egyptian economic relations, according to a statement of the Amman Chamber of Commerce.
During a meeting at the chamber’s headquarters, Murad and El Wakil stressed the importance of enhanced networking between the two countries’ private sector institutions.
Murad indicated that establishing an information base at the different chambers that highlight promising economic sectors in both countries can be beneficial to allow companies to get acquainted with market needs, according to the statement.
During the last year, Jordan’s exports to Egypt amounted to JD63 million, while its imports from Egypt totalled JD336 million.
