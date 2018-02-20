Jordan, Azerbaijan to boost trade, investment cooperation

Qudah and Mustafayev sign the minutes of the Jordanian-Azeri Committee meetings in Amman on Tuesday (Photo courtesy of Petra)

AMMAN — Jordan and Azerbaijan asserted on Tuesday their commitment to strengthening economic cooperation, to serve mutual interests, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

During the meetings of the Jordanian-Azeri Committee, co-chaired by Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah and Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev, the two sides said they will cooperate in the fields of trade and investment and pledged to exert all efforts needed to achieve these goals.

Qudah asserted the importance of fostering commercial and investment cooperation to serve the best interests of the two countries, underscoring the role that the meetings can play to help achieve the desired goals.

Commending the strong Jordanian-Azeri relations, Mustafayev noted that the meetings are essential to discuss ways to boost cooperation, enabling the two sides to work together to eliminate any trade or business-related constraints.

At the meetings, which commenced on Tuesday, the two countries agreed to expedite work towards the establishment of a Jordanian- Azeri business council and to facilitate travel procedures for businessmen between the two countries, besides working to exchange business and investment-related information to make use of the opportunities available.

Committee representatives agreed that information exchange will address several areas, including customs and the establishment of industrial and development zones. They also encouraged Azeri companies to invest in fuel prospecting operations in the Kingdom. Discussions addressed the possibility of importing oil and liquefied natural gas from Azerbaijan, according to Petra.

Also on Tuesday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi met with Mustafayev and commended the strong bilateral relations between both countries, Petra reported.