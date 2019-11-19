Gov’t addressing administrative overlaps, inefficiencies — Daoud

AMMAN — A recent study by the government showed that having several independent commissions leads to administrative flabbiness, due to the presence of multiple references, increased expenditures and large number of employees with high ranks, Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs Sami Daoud said on Tuesday.

Speaking to Al Mamlaka TV, Daoud said that the government’s main goals are to streamline its administrative capacity, organise references, improve expenditure efficiency and direct any surplus in public money towards development and employment, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister noted that some commissions have five secretaries general or employees with the rank of secretary general, appointed under the law and upon the government's approval. This “contradicts good governance approaches”, he said.

He stressed that any decision to merge institutions will not affect the rights of employees and their salaries, noting that a new civil service by-law will be prepared to include all public-sector employees.

Daoud noted that some companies owned by the government will be merged due to the overlap of duties, so as to save expenses.

As for the financial impact of such procedures on the Treasury, the minister said that the government will save on privileges and travel expenses, noting that details will be provided later, since the prime minister has called on ministers and directors of independent commissions to present reports within one month.