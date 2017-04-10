You are here
First 'Silk Road' train from Britain leaves for China
By AFP - Apr 10,2017 - Last updated at Apr 10,2017
A freight train transporting containers laden with goods from the UK, departs from DP World London Gateway's rail freight depot in Corringham, east of London, on Tuesday (AFP photo)
STANFORD-LE-HOPE, United Kingdom — The first-ever freight train from Britain to China, laden with whisky, soft drinks and baby products, started its mammoth journey on Monday along a modern-day "Silk Road" trade route.
The 32-container train, around 600 metres long, left from the vast London Gateway container port on the River Thames estuary, bound for Yiwu on the Chinese east coast.
It was seen off on its 18-day, 12,000-kilometre journey with a string quartet, British and Chinese flags, and speeches voicing hope that it will cement a new golden age of trade between the two countries as the UK leaves the European Union.
The first train from China to Britain arrived on January 18, filled with clothes and other retail goods, and Monday's departure was the first journey in the other direction.
The rail route is cheaper than air freight and faster than sea freight, offering logistics companies a new middle option.
The driver gave a thumbs-up and tooted his horn as he got the wagons rolling at the port in Stanford-le-Hope, east of London.
The train will go through the Channel Tunnel before travelling across France, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Belarus, Russia and Kazakhstan before heading into China.
The containers will be taken off and put on different wagons at the Belarus border, as the former Soviet Union countries use a wider rail gauge.
The containers switch back to standard gauge rails at the Chinese border, an operation that typically takes around two hours.
"We are proud to be able to offer the first ever UK to China export train," said Xubin Feng, the chairman of Yiwu Timex Industrial Investment.
"Restoring the ancient Silk Road as a means by which China, north Europe and now the UK can exchange goods is an important and exciting initiative.
"This is the first export train and just the start of a regular direct service between the UK and China. We have great faith in the UK as an export nation and rail provides an excellent alternative for moving large volumes of goods over long distances faster."
Related Articles
TEHRAN — The first train to connect China and Iran arrived in Tehran on Monday loaded with Chinese goods, reviving the ancient Silk Road, th
AMMAN — Chinese Ambassador to Jordan Gao Yusheng has proposed a set of measures Jordanian policy makers can consider to lure larger numbers
The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) participated recently in the ninth Silk Road International Conference in the province of Fujian in China.
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Apr 11, 2017
Apr 10, 2017
Apr 10, 2017
Opinion
Apr 09, 2017
Apr 09, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment