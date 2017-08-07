You are here
Developed and emerging markets equities maintain growth momentum — Barclays
By JT - Aug 07,2017 - Last updated at Aug 07,2017
AMMAN — Equities in developed and emerging markets continue to offer growth potential for investors seeking to take advantage of tactical investment opportunities, according to Barclays’ Private Bank’s recently released research report.
The bank’s Q3 2017 “Compass” report examines major asset classes globally.
In the report, its tactical allocation maintains an overweight position in developed markets equities, especially with leading indicators, related to this asset class, according to a bank statement.
Barclays’ strategists believe that both the US and European stock markets (excluding the UK’s) are currently expected to offer superior growth potential for investors.
The report also maintains its overweight allocation to emerging markets equities as the business cycle continues to firm up.
The stabilisation of business confidence surveys and trade data support this view, the statement said.
Korea, Taiwan and China (offshore) maintain their positions as markets of choice, the statement indicated.
As a result, Barclays’ investment committee lowered its allocation to cash and short-maturity bonds from neutral to underweight.
Similarly, high yield & emerging markets bonds allocation also remained overweight.
Although relatively expensive, Barclays’ strategists continue to view high yield bonds as attractive in the context of a fixed income complex within a moderate risk portfolio.
Commenting on the report, Francesco Grosoli, Barclays’ head of Private Bank for Europe, the Middle East and Africa said: “While the outlook for the global economy continues to improve, as indicated by corporate earnings and trade statistics, investors are best served by continuing to diversify their portfolios across both asset classes and geographies.”
Related Articles
LONDON — European shares rose more than 4 per cent on Tuesday, their best one-day gain since late 2011, as a rate cut in China fuelled a rec
LONDON/NEW YORK — Global investors limp into the fourth quarter of a volatile 2015 nursing the worst financial market returns since the cred
European equity investors took fright at Russia’s military intervention in neighbouring Ukraine on Monday, dragging the eurozone Euro STOXX 50 index to its biggest daily fall since June.
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Aug 07, 2017
Aug 07, 2017
Aug 06, 2017
Opinion
Aug 07, 2017
Aug 07, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment