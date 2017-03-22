Delegation pushes to increase, ease flow of industrial exports to Iraq

AMMAN — Representatives of Jordan Chamber of Industry discussed ways to increase industrial exports to Iraq as they participated in the meetings of the Jordanian-Iraqi joint committee, which commenced in Baghdad on Monday, according to a statement of the chamber.

According to the chamber’s President Adnan Abul Ragheb, the chamber’s delegation worked to eliminate export-related obstacles facing economic sectors, mainly the industrial sector, highlighting the importance of the Iraqi market.

Since its closure in 2014, Jordanian exports to the Iraqi market fell from around JD1.1 billion to around JD400 million by the end of 2016, he said.

Jordanian exports to the neighbouring country used to represent 20 per cent of the Kingdom’s total exports, he indicated.

The closure brought up transport costs, through other neighbouring countries, adversely affecting the competitiveness of local industrial products, Abul Ragheb added.

However, the Iraqi government promised to nullify in the near future a decision it took last year to levy 30 per cent in export fees.

Moreover, representatives of both countries private sectors discussed the various constraints facing investors so as to deal with them.

Abul Ragheb also lauded the efforts of the government’s team, led by Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah in drawing the viewpoints of the two sides closer.