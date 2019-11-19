APC awarded international prize

AMMAN — Chairman of the Arab Potash Company (APC) Jamal Saryarah received the gold medal in “Industry Stewardship” from The International Fertiliser Association (IFA), according to a company statement.

This is a high-level prize awarded for exceptional service to the fertiliser industry in the fields of environment and safety, the statement said.

IFA President Mostafa Terrab presented the award to the APC during an IFA strategic forum that is currently taking place in Paris.

The safety of workers and the work environment in the company takes centre stage in its list of priorities, Sarayrah said, adding that preliminary results reveal a drop in workplace injuries frequency rates to record levels.

Partnerships with the International Fertiliser Association and the Arab Fertiliser Association were an important factor for implementing best practices in safety and environment, he said.

Maen Nsour, APC president and CEO, who was also present at the award ceremony, noted that the “human dimension is highly important” for the executive management which realises that high productivity largely depends on the safety, security and stability of its workforce in its ecology and environment.

Recently, the APC has received the Australian Quarantine and Inspection Service certification, enabling the company to export its products to Australia after it implemented strict measures to ensure product quality and freedom from contaminants.