Amazon to expand tech hub in Boston with 3,000 new jobs

By AFP - Jan 26,2021 - Last updated at Jan 26,2021

WASHINGTON — Amazon announced plans on Tuesday to expand its technology hub in the Boston area, creating some 3,000 jobs in the next few years.

The Boston hub will add teams working on the Alexa digital assistant, robotics, Amazon Pharmacy and the giant's web services unit.

The company, which already employs some 3,700 people in the Boston area, has leased a new 17-story office tower which is part of the Boston Seaport project.

Set for completion in 2024, the complex will include a community dog park, retail space and a new performing arts centre.

Rohit Prasad, vice president and head scientist for Alexa at Amazon, said the new hub will expand research and development for the artificial intelligence system.

"Much of the technology that makes Alexa smarter every day is invented in Boston," Prasad said.

"Our teams here play a key role in driving Amazon's innovations."

Amazon's workforce has been surging in recent years and includes some 800,000 in the United States, as the company expands its e-commerce, web services, streaming and other projects while at the same time drawing heightened scrutiny from antitrust enforcers.