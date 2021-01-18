Ministry of Youth and Orange Jordan sign cooperation agreement

Orange Jordan has signed a cooperation agreement recently with the Ministry of Youth for youth centres in the kingdom. Under the agreement, Orange Jordan will digitalise and rehabilitate the digital training halls in three youth centres located in different governorates, as part of the “Innovate Jordan” programme funded by the European Union, to increase the number of beneficiaries and provide young Jordanians with opportunities to utilise the latest technological innovations necessary for their integration into a professional working environment.

The centres offer training programmes on various technological and life skills, including data, computers and managing events and conferences. The agreement was signed by minister of youth, Mohammad Al Nabulsi, and CEO of Orange Jordan, Thierry Marigny.

The signing ceremony was attended by Secretary General of the Ministry of Youth Hussein Jbour and Orange Jordan deputy chief executive officer/chief financial and strategy officer, Raslan Deiranieh. Commenting on the agreement, Nabulsi said: "Through our partnership with Orange, we seek to integrate digital technologies into the ministry's programmes to provide the young joiners of the digital centres with a set of specialised training on such technologies.”

Nabulsi stressed the importance of ensuring that training programme outputs can be implemented in real life, by preparing young males and females to enter the local and global labour market with all the necessary practical and life skills.

Thierry Marigny, CEO of Orange Jordan, expressed pride in the partnership of Orange Jordan and the Ministry of Youth to enable Jordanian youth and enhance their digital skills, especially through the digital centres located across the kingdom, in line with the company’s role as a responsible digital leader and the kingdom’s digital partner.