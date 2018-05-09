Korean defence delegation holds business meetings at SOFEX 2018

May 09,2018 - Last updated at May 09,2018

A defence delegation from the Republic of Korea is taking part in the Special Operations Forces Exhibition 2018 (SOFEX) which opened in Amman this week.

The delegation, comprising ten companies, on Wednesday held meetings with counterparts from the Jordanian defence body at SOFEX.

Companies’ representatives showed state-of-the-art digital and defence products as they seek to expand their business in Jordan and other participating countries.